Code Wiz hosting grand opening event Aug. 20

Event will feature a robot ribbon cutting
New pilot program teaching children to code in class
New pilot program teaching children to code in class(Shilo Groover, WBRC)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Code Wiz will open its new location in Lawrenceville Aug. 20. The Lawrenceville location is the first in the Atlanta area and third in the Southeast. The company, which aims to teach kids how to code, is mostly concentrated in the Boston area.

The grand opening will start with a robot ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Kids will also have the opportunity to try coding and sign up for a free class. Those who sign up for monthly classes will get 31 percent off the normal tuition price. The classes are designed for children ages seven to 17.

The company will also host a school supplies donation drive for Home of Hope. Attendees are encouraged to bring school supplies to donate, such as pencil pouches and backpacks.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams proposing $1 billion in new spending, no tax hike
Zoo Atlanta will hold its final Savanna Nights event Aug. 12.
Final Savanna Night at Zoo Atlanta Aug. 12
Office Depot employees give free backpacks full of school supplies to students at Lake Forest...
Office supply company surprises Sandy Springs students
Burt Reynolds (Feb. 11, 1936 - Sept. 6, 2018): The leading man starred in Hollywood classics,...
Burt Reynolds, ‘Deliverance’ put Georgia on the film industry’s map