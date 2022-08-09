Code Wiz hosting grand opening event Aug. 20

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Code Wiz will open its new location in Lawrenceville Aug. 20. The Lawrenceville location is the first in the Atlanta area and third in the Southeast. The company, which aims to teach kids how to code, is mostly concentrated in the Boston area.

The grand opening will start with a robot ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Kids will also have the opportunity to try coding and sign up for a free class. Those who sign up for monthly classes will get 31 percent off the normal tuition price. The classes are designed for children ages seven to 17.

The company will also host a school supplies donation drive for Home of Hope. Attendees are encouraged to bring school supplies to donate, such as pencil pouches and backpacks.

