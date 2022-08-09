Final Savanna Night at Zoo Atlanta Aug. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta will hold its final Savanna Nights event of the summer 6 p.m. Aug. 12. Guests will sample wildlife-inspired cocktails made by zoo staff, accompanied by music from and Ben Wade Band and food from Tex’s Tacos, The Fresh Truck and Gotta Have It Catering. Keepers will also dive deep into wildlife preservation and guests will be able to view the African Savanna’s wildlife until dusk.

Tickets are $35 for members and $40 for non-members and can be purchased here. Tickets include six tasting tickets; beer and wine will also be available. The event is 21+.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.