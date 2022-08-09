First Alert: Scattered Storms, Isolated Severe this Afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Strong storms with lightning and gusty winds are possible through the afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny skies in the morning give way to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon with spotty thunderstorms popping up around lunch and lasting through the afternoon. A few storms are likely to be strong to severe.

High: 90° Feels Like: 97° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 50% PM

What You Need to Know:

Scattered storms continue through Thursday, when a strong cold front moves through. It ushers in usually dry air for the weekend, setting up a gorgeous few days with low humidity!

