First Alert: Scattered Storms, Isolated Severe this Afternoon
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Strong storms with lightning and gusty winds are possible through the afternoon.
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny skies in the morning give way to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon with spotty thunderstorms popping up around lunch and lasting through the afternoon. A few storms are likely to be strong to severe.
High: 90° Feels Like: 97° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 50% PM
What You Need to Know:
Scattered storms continue through Thursday, when a strong cold front moves through. It ushers in usually dry air for the weekend, setting up a gorgeous few days with low humidity!
