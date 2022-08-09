Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street.

People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.

Atlanta city leaders are in a months-long process to rehouse Forest Cove residents. The dangerous, crime-ridden apartment complex was condemned by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens in December 2021. The city began rehousing residents in early June and set an August 1st deadline to get all families off the property.

The city did not meet its August deadline, reporting only 63 of more than 200 households had been relocated by August 1st. That day, the city approved $7.6 million to help facilitate the moving process. Approximately 30-35 additional households were expected to relocate by August 14.

As the city’s efforts ramped up, trash along Thomasville Blvd. began piling up too.

Across from the piles of trash on the street, a dumpster on private property intended for a neighbor’s home renovation has also collected debris that’s not theirs.

At least four complaints have been filed through ATL 311.

Residents said they feel forgotten as leaders focus on supporting their neighbors. Their biggest concerns are health hazards, like rodents, which might infiltrate the community if the trash continues to sit idle.

City leaders tell CBS46 they are looking into the problem.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.