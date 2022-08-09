GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge.

Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.

2020 Best Looking Patrol Car in the Country!

Thank you, Thank you, Thank you to all that voted!!!!#BigBlueBigGray #gsp #gatrooper pic.twitter.com/F9RYEf0Dnu — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) July 21, 2020

This year, the competing photo is of two GSP cruisers parked near the entrance of Wormsloe Historic Site in Savannah, which is a breathtaking avenue sheltered by live oaks and Spanish moss. The cruisers are joined by the World Series Championship Trophy and the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy to highlight this year’s big wins by the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs.

*TIME TO VOTE* The annual AAST Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest has officially begun. Vote for Georgia State Patrol Now at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS Posted by Georgia Department of Public Safety on Monday, August 8, 2022

To cast your vote, click here.

