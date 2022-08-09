GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

The annual AAST Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest has officially begun.
The annual AAST Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest has officially begun.(Georgia Department of Public Safety)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Aug. 9, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge.

Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.

This year, the competing photo is of two GSP cruisers parked near the entrance of Wormsloe Historic Site in Savannah, which is a breathtaking avenue sheltered by live oaks and Spanish moss. The cruisers are joined by the World Series Championship Trophy and the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy to highlight this year’s big wins by the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs.

To cast your vote, click here.

