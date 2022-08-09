How to prevent spread of monkeypox

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to the Georgia Department of Public Health(DPH), there are 625 confirmed monkeypox cases in Georgia. DPH is now providing ways to help prevent the spread of the infection.

Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

The monkeypox virus can spread from person to person through direct contact with infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex, according to DPH.

Most non-healthcare settings where people congregate such as workplaces, schools, grocery stores, gas stations, or public transportation are not considered high-risk settings for monkeypox transmission.

For more information on monkeypox, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/monkeypox or https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html

