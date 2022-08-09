Iconic Smyrna restaurant known for its ‘Eggplant Babies’ closing after 40 years

SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) - A popular dining spot in Smyrna is closing its doors after over 40 years of business.

Scalini’s Italian Restaurant on Cobb Parkway made the big announcement on its website and Facebook page Monday, thanking the community for all of their support throughout the years.

Scalini’s is known for its famous eggplant parmigiana that has been served to expectant mothers for decades in hopes of speeding up the delivery process. So much so that they even created an “Eggplant Baby Club” where those who gave birth not long after eating Scalini’s eggplant dish could send photos to be added to the restaurant’s famous “Baby Wall” of pictures.

After 40 years, Scalini’s is closing! The Smyrna restaurant is famous for its labor-inducing eggplant parmesan. I’m interviewing the restaurant’s owner about the legacy he’s leaving behind on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/PsuFuvVcaO — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) August 9, 2022

For those who can’t seem to part with Scalini’s delicious food, the restaurant said in a Facebook post:

“If you get hungry for our world famous salad and garlic rolls, they are served by our sister restaurants, Provino’s Italian Restaurants. Provino’s will honor your Scalini’s gift certificates. Visit the website, provinos.com for locations and hours of the seven locations of Provino’s. Provino’s serves the famous eggplant parmigiana that has been served to expectant mothers at Scalini’s for decades in hopes of speeding up the delivery process. Provino’s also serves the complimentary pasta specialty dinner to you on your birthday just like Scalini’s did. Thanks again for allowing us to stay in Smyrna for such a long time and we hope you find us at Provino’s. We look forward to serving you there!”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.