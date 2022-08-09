Iconic Smyrna restaurant known for its ‘Eggplant Babies’ closing after 40 years
SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) - A popular dining spot in Smyrna is closing its doors after over 40 years of business.
Scalini’s Italian Restaurant on Cobb Parkway made the big announcement on its website and Facebook page Monday, thanking the community for all of their support throughout the years.
Scalini’s is known for its famous eggplant parmigiana that has been served to expectant mothers for decades in hopes of speeding up the delivery process. So much so that they even created an “Eggplant Baby Club” where those who gave birth not long after eating Scalini’s eggplant dish could send photos to be added to the restaurant’s famous “Baby Wall” of pictures.
For those who can’t seem to part with Scalini’s delicious food, the restaurant said in a Facebook post:
