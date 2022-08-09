INTERVIEW: Stunt woman Phedra Syndelle shares her story

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Stunt woman Phedra Syndelle is one of the most in-demand stunt women in Hollywood. She has worked on productions such as Avengers: Endgame, Lovecraft Country and The Suicide Squad. She stopped by CBS 46 to share her story, including her work in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Despite the production’s difficulties, she says audiences “will not be disappointed and Chadwick [Boseman] would be very proud.”

