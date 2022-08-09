Ladygang’s ‘Lady Secrets’ tour coming to Buckhead Theatre

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The hosts of the Ladygang podcast are on tour, and they’ll be coming to Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre Sept. 28. The Lady Secrets Tour is in support of their second book, also called Lady Secrets, out Sept. 20.

The Ladygang podcast has been downloaded over 175 million times since its launch in 2015. Its success has spawned an E! television series as well as clothing and accessory lines. Attendees will see live tapings of the show’s “Good Week, Bad Week” and “Allegedly Wassa Happening” segments. The Ladygang will also read submissions from the audience during a Live Lady Secrets reading.

Tickets are available here and come with a signed copy of the book.

