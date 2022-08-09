Schools in Upson County placed on hard lockdown

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Schools in the Thompson-Upson School District are currently on full lockdown.

According to a Facebook post, students may not be checked in or out of school.

The notice was posted at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday.

The Upson County Sheriff’s Office says it is not an active shooter situation. A third-party caller said that a student at Upson Lee High School had a gun. However, that has been determined as false.

The schools will remain on lockdown until the Sheriff’s Office is certain there is no threat.

Upson County is located south of Atlanta.

