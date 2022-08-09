Tips to beat the heat! Keeping your young athlete safe from heat illness

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the start of the school year, many student-athletes are headed back to the field.

And while fall is just around the corner, Atlanta’s high temperatures and humidity levels continue to persist. That’s why health experts are cautioning parents, coaches and caretakers to watch for signs of heat-related illness in children and teens taking on outdoor activity.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Sports Medicine Primary Care Physician Dr. Ashley Brouillette broke down the top signs of heat-related illness and how to avoid them.

“Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the three common heat-related illnesses that may occur in growing athletes this summer,” Dr. Brouillette explained.

Some of the early signs of heat illness you’ll want to look out for include:

Thirst

Dizziness

Light-headedness

Muscle cramps

Loss of energy

“When we see heat cramps, kids get really bad cramps, they fall down, they have their muscles tighten — all the way to heat stroke which can look like nausea, vomiting, to neurological signs like confusion, headache and not being able to continue,” Dr. Brouillette said.

So, how soon can I start seeing some of these symptoms in my child/athlete?

Symptoms can happen very quickly. Your body cools the best through evaporation (your sweat) and any time the humidity is above 75% your body doesn’t cool effectively.

What should I do to help my athlete/child avoid heat illness?

If they’re not in the heat regularly, gradually introduce that heat over a week or two so the body can get used to heat and actually adapt to it.

Hydrate! Anybody being physically active outside for more than an hour should drink something with some salt and some sugars in it, like a sports drink, in addition to water.

Take breaks! Make sure they’re hydrating during those breaks.

Encourage them to listen to their body.

Be self-aware of the time of day they are outside if that’s something you can control. The best time for outside activity is early in the morning or late at night when temperatures are lower.

Avoid being dehydrated when starting a physical activity. Hydrate afterward, as well.

If your child is a “salty sweater” and has a visible ring of white around their clothing when they sweat, that means they are losing a lot more salt and, as they’re hydrating, they’ll need to drink more than just water because that can actually not be enough.

“When we sweat we actually lose salt through our sweat and that actually helps our bodies regulate blood pressure and helps your kidneys so what can happen is if you’re losing a lot of salt, the water follows so that’s how you become more dehydrated and that’s why when you pass that hour mark that’s when you need to supplement those salts,” Dr. Brouillette explained.

What should I do if I think my athlete/child is showing signs of heat illness?

If your athlete feels ill, getting headaches, or can’t continue, they should stop and get into some shade and hydrate.

Start to cool them right away. Place ice packs around the neck, armpits and groin area where large blood vessels are.

Contact your doctor or primary care physician if your child is showing neurological symptoms like not acting like themselves, acting confused, or any out-of-the-ordinary behavior.

