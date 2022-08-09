Underground Atlanta to host Atlanta Fashion Week Oct. 5-8

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Fashion Week will make its first appearance at Underground Atlanta Oct. 5-8. The event will feature multiple runway shows a day, pop-up shops and various social events. This year’s theme is “rebirth.”

Angela Watts, founder of producers RAGTRADE ATLANTA said, “Atlanta’s influence can be felt throughout many disciplines such as music, film and television. Now is the time to position our city as a global destination in fashion and art.”

Atlanta Fashion Week is the latest in a series of events head to Underground Atlanta, joining yoga group AMADOR and music festival Mystic Swamp Fest.

Applications for various positions such as volunteers, buyers and designers are available here.

