Who’s coming to Dragon Con 2022 in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dragon Con, which is an annual multi-media and pop culture convention held on Labor Day weekend in Atlanta, has announced its special guests for 2022.

Actors from “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Stargate SG-1″ and “Stargate Atlantis,” “Locke and Key,” “Warehouse 13,” “The Magicians,” “Smallville” and many more.

Several “Star Trek” actors are also expected to appear including 91-year-old William Shatner (Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series) and 85-year-old Walter Koenig (Pavel Chekov); Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets in “Star Trek: Discovery”); and Garrett Wang (Ensign Kim in “Star Trek: Voyager”).

The convention features autograph and photo opps, costume contests, video and film rooms, reading sessions, a pool party, an art show, live performances and DJs and more.

One of the most popular events is the parade of costumes on Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. The parade will take place on Saturday morning.

The first Dragon Con took place in 1987 after four friends decided a convention was needed that featured multiple fandoms and genres. That mixture kept fans coming back each year and the convention doubled in size by 1989.

Approximately 10,000 attended the show in 2000 and the convention continued to grow in size and attendance.

In 2014, 62,000 fans filled the five host hotels and 24 area hotels. Some of the better-known guests in the 2000s included George Takei, Mickey Rooney, Summer Glau, Lewis Gossett Jr., Erik Estrada, Sean Astin, Monkee Mickey Dolenz, Hayden Panettiere, Patrick Stewart, Malcolm McDowell, Terry Gilliam, Barbara Eden, Larry Hagman, John Barrowman, Lee Majors, Ed Asner and comic greats Stan Lee and Neal Adams.

Tickets are now on sale and range in price from $20 (Thursday) to $160 (5-day membership). The convention starts on Sept. 1 and ends Sept. 5. It will be held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Atlanta Hilton, Sheraton Atlanta, Atlanta Marriott Marquis, and the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel in downtown Atlanta.

