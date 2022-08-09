You Are Beautiful Experience to launch at Perimeter Mall

Matthew Hoffman's You Are Beautiful art installation
Matthew Hoffman's You Are Beautiful art installation(You Are Beautiful)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The traveling art installation “You Are Beautiful” will launch at the Perimeter Mall Aug. 13. The installation is just the latest version of Chicago-based Matthew Hoffman’s ever-evolving art piece. it consists of three elements: a mirror, seats with affirmative messages and a wall where guests can write something positive.

The installation will open Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. The grand opening will kick off with a free yoga class, followed by snacks, live music and a red carpet leading to the affirmation wall. Participants in the yoga class will receive a $20 gift card to Fabletics.

“You Are Beautiful” will be at the Perimeter Mall through Sept. 7.

