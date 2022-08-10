18 Georgia residents make Forbes annual billionaires list

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 2022 billionaires list has been released by Forbes and there are quite a few Georgia residents on the list.

There are 2,668 billionaires on this year’s list, which is 87 fewer than last year.

They are worth a collective $12.7 trillion -- $400 billion less than 2021′s collective worth.

Not everyone lost money though. More than 1,000 billionaires are richer than they were in 2021.

Elon Musk is the top billionaire for 2022, followed by Jeff Bezos (Amazon); Bernard Arnault & family (LVMH); Bill Gate (Microsoft); Warren Buffet (Berkshire Hathaway); and Larry Page (Google).

America has the most billionaires with 735 on the list. China remains number two with 607.

But who is the top billionaire in Georgia?

There are 18 Georgia billionaires on the list and the biggest billionaire of them all is Bernard Marcus (Home Depot). He is worth $8.7 billion.

The owner of the Atlanta Falcons and relatives of the Chick-fil-A founder are also on the list.

The owner of Waffle House, owner of Spanx, and entertainer Tyler Perry are also on the list.

Here is the full list:

Bernard Marcus, Home Depot: $8.7 billion

Jim Kennedy, Cox Enterprises: $7.8 billion

Arthur Blank, Home Depot/Atlanta Falcons: $7.1 billion

John Brown, former chairman of Stryker Corp. (medical equipment); $5.4 billion

Gary Rollins, owner of Orkin pest control: $5.3 billion

Ben Chestnut, MailChimp email marketing: $5 billion

Dan Kurzius, MailChimp email marketing: $5 billion

Bubba Cathy, Chick-fil-A, net worth: $4.6 billion

Dan Cathy, Chick-fil-A, net worth: $4.6 billion

Trudy Cathy White, Chick-fil-A: $4.6 billion

Ted Turner, cable television: $2.3 billion

Joe Rogers Jr., Waffle House: $2 billion

David Zalik, financial technology: $1.9 billion

Tope Awatona, scheduling software company Calendly: $1.4 billion

Sara Blakely, Spanx: $1.1 billion

Ronald Clarke, payments technology: $1.1 billion

Tyler Perry, movies and television: $1 billion

Jeff Sprecher, global stock exchange operator ICE: $1 billion

