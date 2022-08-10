2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in north Georgia

FORT BENNING, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.

According to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence the incident happened at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega.

Three other service members were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence .

The names of the soldiers that were killed and injured have not been released.

