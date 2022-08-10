2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in north Georgia

According to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence the incident happened at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega.
Fort Benning, Ga.
Fort Benning, Ga.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.

According to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence the incident happened at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega.

Three other service members were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence .

The names of the soldiers that were killed and injured have not been released.

CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.

