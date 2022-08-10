Atlanta has 3rd highest inflation growth rate among 23 major cities: survey

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As inflation remains the top issue in this year’s nationally watched Georgia elections, a new survey shows metro Atlanta is experiencing the nation’s third-highest inflation rate among almost two dozen U.S. cities.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared 23 metropolitan statistical areas across the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation. WalletHub compared the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which Bureau of Labor Statistics’ data was available; to two months prior; and then one year prior to get a snapshot of how inflation has changed both short- and long-term.

The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area ranks third, behind only Anchorage, Alaska, and the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona, areas, in terms of inflation growth.

One a scale of one to 12, metro Atlanta is eighth in the Consumer Price Index’s change from last month to two months before; and third in the index’s change from last month to one year ago.

Metro Atlanta is trailed by Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington; Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland; Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach; Houston; Detroit; Tampa-St. Petersburg; and Philadelphia.

Americans are dealing with the worst inflation in more than 40 years, according to Pew Research, with the year-over-year inflation rate at 9.1% in June. This explosive inflation is driven by a variety of factors, including the continued presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and labor shortages.

The cause of high inflation is multifaceted but I would boil it down to three main factors: ongoing supply disruptions; historic stimulus measures to combat the Covid recession; and reallocation challenges,” said Jon Hoddenbagh, an international economics professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. “Overall, supply disruptions, historic stimulus measures, and reallocation challenges have led to an inflationary environment that we have not seen in the US and other advanced economies in a generation.”

On Tuesday, Democrat gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams delivered a major speech in which she outlined plans to use Georgia’s $6 billion in surplus funds to finance a $1 billion economic spending plan.

On Thursday, the man Abrams hope to replace in the governor’s mansion this fall, incumbent Brian Kemp, will outline his own inflation reduction plan in response to President Joe Biden’s economic policies. Kemp is calling the current economic crisis the “Biden-Abrams agenda.”

“Unfortunately, there is not much that can be done immediately,” said Christopher Ball, a Quinnipac University economics professor. “The Fed must raise interest rates and slow money growth while Congress also keeps spending restricted. Those are two painful things, but the only things that will tame inflation over time.

“The flood of money and spending that was pumped into the U.S. economy in the past two years must pass through the economy like a tidal wave bringing inflation up and forcing people to spend down the savings they all accumulated during the pandemic. It is a brutal process and will be hardest on those in society least able to handle it. That is, those in the lower income categories.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.