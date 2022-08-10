Atlanta pastor hopes to inspire others with story of turning his life around

Former NFL player Mayo Sowell is set to open his new church LIIV Atlanta in September
Pastor Mayo Sowell
Pastor Mayo Sowell(Pastor Mayo Sowell)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man who formerly played in the NFL and serves as a pastor hopes his personal story of how he turned his life around positively can inspire others around him.

Pastor Mayo Sowell is set to open doors at his LIIV Atlanta (Love Integrity, Influence and Victory) at the City Springs Center in September, and he’s making it known he’s happy to be back to his former roots.

Sowell has found his new calling in Atlanta, but his journey wasn’t easy.

According to officials, Mayor and his wife, Kai, were previously pastors at the Church of the Highlands, Alabama’s largest church.

They previously served on staff for nine years and led the student ministry. But he says they felt “a strong calling that God wanted them to return home to Atlanta and start a new ministry” there.

“I used to call this city home. It’s where I met my wife and made some of my life-long friends. But it’s also a city where I experienced tremendous pain in my life that led me down a very troubled path,” says Mayo.

