Atlanta woman fights off men trying to steal her dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An attempt at dog snatching in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood. Over the weekend, a woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog when two men got out of a white Cadillac sedan, and approached her, trying to steal her dog “Beau.”

The incident happened near the corner of Ponce de Leon and St. Charles streets.

Emma didn’t want CBS46 to use her last name, out of fear of retaliation.

She said she began screaming as loud as she could.

“I went into survival mode,” she said.

Emma refused to go down without a fight. She pulled out her pepper spray, sprayed the attackers, and continued screaming. It scared the men away.

“They ran off. I was lucky; I didn’t see any weapons,” Emma said.

But days later, she’s still traumatized. The Virginia-Highland neighborhood is otherwise quiet, and has been a safe community. She’s scared they’ll come back, and try again.

“I definitely have been in complete shock. I was obviously not prepared for it. I was in a lot of shock. I kind of sat there for a minute and then picked up Beau and ran back to my place,” Emma said.

She filed a report with Atlanta police, and hopes sharing her story will help other people be more cautious.

“If maybe I was alert, or looking more alert, they wouldn’t have thought I would have been an easy target,” Emma said.

She also encourages others to carry pepper spray. She’s asking anyone with any information to contact police immediately.

