Austin Riley to host charity golf event Aug. 29

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Braves third baseman Austin Riley will host a charity event at Topgolf in Midtown Aug. 29. The Driving for Veterans charity event will benefit Team RWB (Red, White & Blue), a charity dedicated to improving veterans’ lives. Guests will be able to golf with Riley, other players and veterans supported by the charity. The event will also feature live music.

Riley said, “my wife, my family and I are thrilled to be a part of Braves Country and I want to make an impact not only on the field but in our community. The least I can do is give back to our veterans.”

The event will begin with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. Riley will play with attendees, rotating between bays once an hour.

Tickets are available here for groups of four to eight people.

