Better Than Ezra to perform at Buckhead Theatre

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Alt-rock mainstays Better Than Ezra will perform at the Buckhead Theatre Nov. 2 as part of their Legends of the Fall tour. The band promises to debut new songs on the tour. Their last album was 2014′s All Together Now, which peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard Top 200.

The New Orleans-based band hit its peak in the 1990s with a string of Hot 100 hits, including “Rosealia” and “Desperately Wanting.” The band have released eight records and are a constant presence on the alternative radio scene, with several songs charting on the Adult Pop Airplay and Alternative Airplay charts.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Aug. 12.

