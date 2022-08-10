Black Restaurant Week ATL: Fellaship

Cam Newton’s Cigar Bar Restaurant, Fellaship, is Opening in Atlanta
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Calling all food lovers! It’s Black Restaurant Week in the ATL and we’re celebrating all the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine that make up some of Atlanta’s most loved food establishments.

The 10-day showcase, which aims to spotlight Atlanta’s Black culinary industry, runs through Sunday, Aug. 12.

Today, CBS46 sat down with former football center and Fellaship owner Cecil “C.J.” Newton Jr. to talk Southern fine dining, cocktails, cigars and the experience Fellaship is bringing to its customers.

For more on Fellaship, visit their website.

