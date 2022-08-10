Braves call up Kirby Yates, top prospect Vaughn Grissom

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Braves selected top prospect Vaughn Grissom’s contract from Double-A Mississippi. The 21-year-old made waves for Mississippi, slashing .363/.408/.517 in 22 games. Some scouts gave him a shot to be the Braves No. 1 prospect as recently as last month. MLB.com already gave him that distinction.

The Braves’ infield took a hit with Orlando Arcia being placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. Arcia was already plugging a hole at second base. It looks like starter Ozzie Albies won’t return from foot surgery until September, later than initially expected. Infielder Mike Ford was also released.

The Braves’ bullpen got some good news as well. Right-hander Kirby Yates will return from his rehab assignment and make his 2022 debut soon. Yates missed most of 2020 and all of 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The Braves signed him before the 2022 season with the hope that he would join the team sometime in August. He’ll bolster a bullpen that already received help at the deadline in the form of former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel Iglesias.

