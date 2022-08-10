Crash shuts down all northbound lanes of I-285 at Hollowell Parkway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A bad crash is causing delays Wednesday morning on I-285 North in northwest Atlanta.

All northbound lanes of I-285 are shut down at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway (exit 12). The Atlanta Police Department tells us I-285 North is backed up well south of I-20. Drivers should choose an alternate route at this time.

