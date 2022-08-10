DeKalb PD searching for 11-year-old girl last seen Tuesday in Doraville

Karol Lopez
Karol Lopez(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Karol Lopez was last seen just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Alderwood Trails apartments off North Dekalb Drive in Doraville.

Lopez is described as a Hispanic female, 4′8″ tall, weighing 80 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a green backpack.

If you have any information on Lopez’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710.

