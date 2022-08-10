EXCLUSIVE: Trans icon Ts Madison details her feature on Beyonce’s album

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Trans icon Ts Madison spoke exclusively with CBS46′s ORhonde Chapman about her feature on Beyonce’s new album.

Madison also details the moment Parkwood Entertainment contacted her about sampling her voice on “Cozy”, a hit song from Beyonce’s chart-topping album, “Renaissance”.

Full interview: https://fb.watch/ePRhCJdpbV/

Madison is a world-renowned comedian, actress, advocate, and trans icon who first came to fame after a 2010 viral internet video. She has had success in the film and tv industry with her own hit shows on major networks such as WE Tv and Fox Soul. Madison has also appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1 and is set to appear in the Universal Pictures film “Bros”, this September.

