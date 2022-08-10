EXCLUSIVE: Trans icon Ts Madison details her feature on Beyonce’s album

By CBS46 News Staff and ORhonde Chapman
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Trans icon Ts Madison spoke exclusively with CBS46′s ORhonde Chapman about her feature on Beyonce’s new album.

Madison also details the moment Parkwood Entertainment contacted her about sampling her voice on “Cozy”, a hit song from Beyonce’s chart-topping album, “Renaissance”.

Full interview: https://fb.watch/ePRhCJdpbV/

Madison is a world-renowned comedian, actress, advocate, and trans icon who first came to fame after a 2010 viral internet video. She has had success in the film and tv industry with her own hit shows on major networks such as WE Tv and Fox Soul. Madison has also appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1 and is set to appear in the Universal Pictures film “Bros”, this September.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Students voting
Students plea for on-campus voting as Fulton County rolls back locations
City wants MLK Drive gas station shut down
Atlanta city officials want troubled gas station in Adamsville shut down
Ansley School Adds 3rd Grade
Local groups helping schools in Atlanta prepare students for the future
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the Benjamins.
18 Georgia residents make Forbes annual billionaires list