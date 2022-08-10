Georgia ranked 2nd worst state for fraud, identify theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to the Federal Trade Commission, Georgia is the second state in the U.S. for reported fraud and identity theft. Every year more than 32,779 identity theft reports are recorded.

“Identity theft is a major problem in Georgia,” The office of the attorney general’s consumer protection division said in a report. “In 2021, Georgians filed 50,441 identity theft complaints with the FTC, which is 158 complaints per 100,000 Georgia residents.”

Georgia officials provided ways to protect you against fraud and identity theft.

According to Georgia’s office of the attorney general, it is important to change your browser privacy settings to protect yourself from online tracking. The office suggested turning on your private browsing mode and deciding what type of cookies you want to allow per website. Browser security settings are changed through varying steps, depending on the browser used.

The office also suggested freezing your credit, monitoring your bank accounts, canceling any cards or accounts that have been compromised, changing your online login information, checking your credit report, and visiting identitytheft.gov to report the fraud.

