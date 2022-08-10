Home destroyed, family dog found dead after a fire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A home was destroyed by fire Tuesday in Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Breedlove Road at 1 p.m. and found a home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the structure.

Firefighters quickly attacked and extinguished the fire. They say the occupants of the home were able to escape on their own without injury, but a family dog was found dead in the home during the search.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

