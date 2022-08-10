Home destroyed, family dog found dead after a fire in Cherokee County

The fire happened at 1 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Breedlove Road.
The fire happened at 1 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Breedlove Road.(Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A home was destroyed by fire Tuesday in Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Breedlove Road at 1 p.m. and found a home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the structure.

Firefighters quickly attacked and extinguished the fire. They say the occupants of the home were able to escape on their own without injury, but a family dog was found dead in the home during the search.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New lawsuit challenging Georgia abortion ban
Still no decision in high profile case that could impact Georgia’s abortion law
Ruling on Georgia abortion ban expected soon
Ruling on Georgia abortion law expected soon
A crowd gathers under a new sign designating a city roadway as Honorary Ahmaud Arbery Street on...
Town honors Ahmaud Arbery day after end of hate crimes case
Karol Lopez
DeKalb PD searching for 11-year-old girl last seen Tuesday in Doraville