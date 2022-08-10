Hundreds of students receive free school supplies aboard Delta 767 aircraft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students are still flying high after boarding a Delta 767 aircraft Wednesday morning to get free school supplies for this semester.

CBS46 spoke to excited students at the Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport about their experience.

Around 300 students from Fulton, Atlanta, and Clayton County school districts toured the aircraft museum and then boarded the massive 767 Delta Aircraft where they all were given clear backpacks full of pens, notebooks, binders, and other free school supplies.

Atlanta Airport Chamber President and CEO Carmenlita Scott says student field trips like this help build stronger leaders for tomorrow.

“Community outreach is so important and in today’s times, especially with COVID-19, many people went in a direction that they normally would not be in. So, this is a way for us to help and to make sure our students in this community, in the airport region, get what they need to be successful in school,” Scott said.

Students told CBS46 they learned a lot and walked away with stuff they needed for the school year.

“It was a fun experience. I have never seen the interior of a plane before and we got a free clear book bag and I didn’t have one yet and it was a fun experience,” West Clayton Elementary School Fifth Grader Jamani Hudson said.

Organizers said they also really wanted a way to help parents who are battling to find room in their budget for school supplies and they plan on stuffing the plane again next year.

Some very lucky elementary school students are about to board this 767 Delta Aircraft @ the Delta Flight Museum, to pick out some free school supplies! I love cute events like this happening in the community ❤️@cbs46 @Delta pic.twitter.com/HeDMa5SlcM — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) August 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.