McDonough High School under soft lockdown

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - McDonough High School and McDonough Middle School are on a soft lockdown after a possible gunshot was reported in the high school. The report prompted a hard lockdown while police searched the area.

No student or staff were harmed and the schools are operating under a soft lockdown.

We will update this story as we learn more.

