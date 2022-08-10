McDonough High School under soft lockdown
Possible gunshot reported
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - McDonough High School and McDonough Middle School are on a soft lockdown after a possible gunshot was reported in the high school. The report prompted a hard lockdown while police searched the area.
No student or staff were harmed and the schools are operating under a soft lockdown.
We will update this story as we learn more.
