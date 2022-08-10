Michael Vick visits Atlanta Falcons’ final practice ahead of preseason opener

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former NFL great Michael Vick visited Atlanta Falcons’ training camp practice held Wednesday at the team’s Flowery Branch facility, giving the team a spark.

It was the final practice held before the team prepares to head to Detroit to play the Detroit Lions on Friday evening for the 2022 preseason opener.

Vick, known for making opposing defenses’ heads spin on the football field, has been busy making an impact off the field. Earlier this summer, Vick ended his retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football League.

“I want the offense Tom Brady is running in Tampa,” Vick joked, giving a nod to the best quarterback in the NFL. “Pass first, run second. I’ve really been staying true to my style of play and not changing because I paved the way. I’ve had success on all fronts and you can’t argue with that,” Vick added, hinting he had desires to pass first in his prolific career that saw him dominate as a running quarterback. He also said he “doesn’t have regrets and wouldn’t change a thing.”

RELATED: Former Falcon Julio Jones reportedly joins NFC South rival Buccaneers, Tom Brady

“He’s a Hall of Famer in my book. It was great he came out and gave us knowledge at the end of practice,” said Falcons receiver Corarelle Patterson.

“I miss football,” Vick said. “But I get my fix when I get to come out to training camp. Especially when I get to analyze it on a weekly basis and break down film. I don’t miss getting hit.”

The Falcons have collectively focused on trying to ‘gel together’ as the season approaches. A focus during the summer has been on playing together as a team and holding everyone accountable.

Mike Vick stopped by #Falcons training camp today. He told us which offense he’d like to be a part of IF he was still playing, what he misses about the game & more 🏈 #RiseUp #CBS46 pic.twitter.com/oa0qRFQMLE — Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) August 10, 2022

RELATED: 2022 regular season schedule released for Atlanta Falcons

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was signed to the team after 2016 NFL MVP quarterback Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason. While the Falcons selected quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, competition at the quarterback position is likely to heat up in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Falcons begin week two of training camp in Flowery Branch

Here is the remaining practice schedule open to the public ahead of the 2022 season:

Monday. August 15 | Mercedes-Benz Stadium | 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24 | IBM Performance Field | Joint practices with Jacksonville | 1 p.m.

Thursday, August 25 | IBM Performance Field | Joint practices with Jacksonville | 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.