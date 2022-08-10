Need cash? There’s an app connecting Atlanta’s home and pet owners

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Did you know your backyard could be making you money? An app called Sniffspot is connecting homeowners and pet owners in what’s being called the “AirBnB for dogs.”

“This crazy idea originated in 2017,” Sniffspot founder David Adams said. “My girlfriend at the time, now wife, was traveling with her dog, Toshi, and she was having a crazy time taking care of his basic needs. She texted me and she said ‘I wish there was an app where I could just find places to let Toshi off.’”

The app matches dog owners with compatible backyard rentals to provide a safe space for pets to roam.

“There’s indoor spaces, there’s large fields, there are forests. We’ve got spaces that are hundreds of acres. There are spaces on the beachfront, we got spaces that are agility centers,” Adams shared.

The app features over 8,000 listings across 1,700 cities around the world with the average booking costing a guest around $9-15 per hour.

“Sniffspot is probably the easiest side hustle you can imagine. Just let people use your yard,” Adams said. “We’ve got some hosts making over $3,000 every month doing this.”

More than extra income, Adams says it’s the ability to bring joy to dogs by taking seldom-used property and making something out of it that brings satisfaction to both guest and host.

But what about safety?

“From the very beginning we’ve built safety into this and it starts from the two-sided review system where, for every visit, both sides get reviewed and we ask very detailed questions,” Adams explained.

Other safety measures include canine vaccine verification, secure payment and messaging, as well as damage and liability protection.

