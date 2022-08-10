New buses, teachers, and trauma therapy; students whose families are struggling with homelessness, shown support from Atlanta community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 50 children whose parents struggle with homelessness have resources at school they have never had before. The Head of School tells CBS46 that school has to provide more than an education for her students to succeed.

”This is their, I was going to say this is their second home but for a lot of them, this is their only home,” said Dr. Leah Skinner, Head of School at Ansley School.

Each one of the 59 students at Ansley School have parents or guardians who are struggling with homelessness.

”Not only do we provide an education, we provide a magnificent wrap around services department that helps them with housing, clothing, food. You name it, we supply it,” said Dr. Skinner.

Just four months ago, the school was PreK through 2nd. Community funding helped the school add a third grade, it also helped hire two new teachers, enroll 20 new students, even add an on site therapist.

”Homelessness itself is classified as a trauma....On top of that, you have the things that go along with homelessness; food insecurity, transience, mental health issues, exposure to substance use,” said School Therapist Stacey Jones with Ansley School.

Private funding also helped the school purchase two new school buses.

”Even though we provide transportation, MARTA cards, gas cards...We have families in Clayton County, Cobb County, Hall County, Gwinnett County, so our families just said, ‘Can you help us a little bit more, get buses and meet us halfway?’” said Dr. Skinner.

Ansley School is creating a team of people to help these kids start where everybody else did, so they can reach to the abundant future they deserve to have.

”That is why I am so strict about the education and the wrap around services we provide. That is the key out of poverty for these kids and these families.” said Dr. Skinner.

