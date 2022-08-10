Rapper Young Thug and others facing new charges

Young Thug appears in Atlanta court
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, and four other defendants are facing new charges, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

An indictment was filed last week in Fulton County Superior Court alleging Young Thug was found in possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The additional charges also include participation in criminal street gang activity and violation of Georgia’s controlled substances act.

The other defendants include Martinez Arnold, also known as Duke; Deamonte Kendrick, also known as Yak Gotti; Shannon Stillwell; and Quamarvious Nichols.

Arnold’s charges include participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun.

Kendrick is facing the same charges as Arnold with the addition of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Stillwell and Nichols were charged with an additional count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Young Thug and several others were initially indicted in May. At that time, they were charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organization act. Williams, Arnold, and Kendrick have pleaded not guilty.

Williams and another rapper, Sergio Kitchens, remain in jail after bond was denied earlier this year.

