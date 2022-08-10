Town honors Ahmaud Arbery day after end of hate crimes case

A crowd gathers under a new sign designating a city roadway as Honorary Ahmaud Arbery Street on...
A crowd gathers under a new sign designating a city roadway as Honorary Ahmaud Arbery Street on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. City officials approved the honor for Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was fatally shot in February 2020 after being chased by three white men in pickup trucks who spotted him running in their neighborhood. All three men were later convicted of murder and federal hate crimes. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)(Russ Bynum | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Ahmaud Arbery is being honored by his hometown after stiff sentences for hate crimes against the white men who chased and killed him.

Dozens of people joined Arbery’s family on a sweltering street corner Tuesday as Brunswick city officials unveiled signs designating a 2.7-mile roadway as Honorary Ahmaud Arbery Street.

Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23, 2020, after being chased by three men in pickup trucks who wrongly suspected him of committing crimes.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael were sentenced to life terms for hate crimes by a federal judge Monday. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, got 35 years.

All three had already received life sentences in a Georgia court for Arbery’s murder.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Related Content

William "Roddie" Bryan listens to opening statements in the trial of Greg McMichael and his...
Man who recorded Arbery killing gets 35 years in hate case
FILE - Travis McMichael looks on during the sentencing in his trial along with his father Greg...
Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for hate crime
This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County...
2 arrested in fatal shooting of unarmed jogger Ahmaud Arbery, peaceful protest planned

Latest News

Karol Lopez
DeKalb PD searching for 11-year-old girl last seen Tuesday in Doraville
Trans icon TS Madison featured on Beyonce's new album
CBS 46 Madison Interview
Black Business Month celebrates the importance of Black entrepreneurs
Black Business Month celebrates the importance of Black entrepreneurs
Renting your home for film productions
Renting out everyday homes for film productions