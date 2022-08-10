Two 18-year-olds charged in Austell robbery, shooting that injured another teen

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two 18-year-olds have been charged in connection to a robbery and shooting that left another teen injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Joshua Cogan and Isiah Jones were identified by detectives as the men wanted and were taken into custody at Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Cobb County Police officers responded to an apartment on the 500 block of Riverside Parkway after reports of a person shot around 3:11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers say they found Trinity Patterson inside the apartment with “at least three gunshot wounds.”

Patterson was rushed to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

This shooting remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3945.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.