Two 18-year-olds charged in Austell robbery, shooting that injured another teen

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two 18-year-olds have been charged in connection to a robbery and shooting that left another teen injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Joshua Cogan and Isiah Jones were identified by detectives as the men wanted and were taken into custody at Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Cobb County Police officers responded to an apartment on the 500 block of Riverside Parkway after reports of a person shot around 3:11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers say they found Trinity Patterson inside the apartment with “at least three gunshot wounds.”

Patterson was rushed to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

This shooting remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3945.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Inflation, reaching a forty-year high, hasn’t made things any easier for parents as they check...
Atlanta has 3rd highest inflation growth rate among 23 major cities: survey
Crash on I-285 North at Hollowell Parkway.
Crash shuts down all northbound lanes of I-285 at Hollowell Parkway
Movie Review: Ant-Man and The Wasp
What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia
The Wings Over North Georgia air show in Rome, Ga.
Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show