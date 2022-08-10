Two Fulton County Government employees infected with monkeypox, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County Government officials announced two employees were confirmed to be infected with monkeypox.

With the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Georgia continuing to rise, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) released essential safety tips on how to prevent the spread of the disease.

“We can confirm that Fulton County Government has had two confirmed cases of monkeypox among our employees. We are following CDC guidance about isolation and working with the Fulton County Board of Health on contact tracing. While we recognize that the risk of monkeypox transmission in public spaces is low, we do have a cleaning protocol in place in the event of confirmed cases, similar our COVID-19 protocol.

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia is currently at 625.

RELATED: Ga. has most monkeypox cases in southeast, it’s ‘hunger games’ for the vaccine

DPH is now providing ways to help prevent the spread of the infection:

Avoid close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

The monkeypox virus can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex, according to DPH.

Click here to view the CDC’s 2022 U.S. Map & Moneypox Case Count

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.