VIDEO: 4 women lead police on chase following shoplifting allegations

Police said the women were caught shoplifting from the Outlet stories
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Four women are behind bars after deputies say they were reportedly shoplifting before trying to speed away from officers.

According to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, a “Be On The Look Out” was issued for a silver Ford Focus with a missing front bumper and a paper tag with four females inside.

Police said the women were caught shoplifting from the Outlet stories and were heading south on GA400.

After following the car, a deputy initiated a traffic stop based on the reckless driving and the BOLO information provided to them by Dawson County.

When the car stopped and a deputy gave commands for the driver to exit the car, they sped away, police said.

According to police, 27-year-old Brenaldia Stephens was charged with reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude and possession of marijuana.

She is being held in the Forsyth County Jail on an $8,915 bond.

When investigators searched 23-year-old Marquita Thomas’ purse, they found $700 in fake U.S. currency.

Thomas was charged with forgery and is being held in the Forsyth County Jail on a $4,420 bond.

21-year-old Jasmine Canty was taken into custody on theft by shoplifting charges in Dawson County. Deputies also learned she was wanted for hijacking a motor vehicle in Gwinnett County.

20-year-old Deshauna Herd was also arrested and taken into custody.

