Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16.

The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.

The Qyon Aerosports Demonstration Team will bring their two Marchetti S-211 jets to Wings Over North Georgia for the first time. Fewer than 60 of these training aircraft were ever built, used by the Singaporean, Philippine and Haitian air forces. The team will showcase the jet’s 2,500 pounds of thrust, top speed of 414 knots and climb rate of 4,199 feet per minute.

There will also be returning favorites, such as the A-10 Thunderbolt II demonstration. Led by Georgia native Maj. Haden “Gator” Fulham, this fan-favorite demonstration shows off the only American aircraft built specifically for close-air support.

More acts will be announced closer to the event. Tickets are available here.

