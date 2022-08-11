$25 million revamp coming to MARTA Five Points Station

“Make this place sing and I know you are going to do it Atlanta style.”
Five Points Receives $25 Million Federal Grant
Five Points Receives $25 Million Federal Grant(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Aug. 11, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA’s Five Points Station is getting a $25 million transformation, thanks to a new federal grant.

Every MARTA rider CBS46 spoke to today told us the same four words, ‘It is about time!’

”The heart of the MARTA system in the heart of the city,” said Collie Greenwood, MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO.

”I am here to tell you, a promise made, promise kept. I brought you the receipt. You’ve got $25 million to make this place sing and I know you are going to do it Atlanta style,” said Mitch Landrieu, White House Infrastructure Coordinator.

Thanks to a federal grant, MARTA will have $25 million to transform the hub of their stations, Five Points, into a space built for the millions of people who travel through the area every year.

”We are making history here today. This is the first time in MARTA history we have brought together local funding and state funding to leverage extensive federal funding in support of a critical transit project,” said Greenwood.

MARTA released renderings today of what these renovations will look like. The plan is for construction to begin in 2024 and finish in 2028.

”People need to get from here to there, in a fast, safe way that actually helps save the planet,” said Landrieu.

“This is a bipartisan, transformational project that will make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Greenwood.

