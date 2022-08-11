AgLanta Eats returns to Atlanta Botanical Garden Aug. 29

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - AgLanta Eats will return to the Atlanta Botanical Garden Aug. 29 following a two-year hiatus. The festival will showcase the production of Atlanta’s urban agriculture scene, pairing urban farmers with Atlanta’s premier chefs to create a unique experience. The garden will be closed to the public Aug. 29 for the festival, which will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guests will sample options from dozens of chefs, view live demonstrations and enjoy live music from bands such as Bird City Revolutionaries and the Cam Christian Band.

AgLanta Eats is hosted by Groundwork Atlanta and the Mayor’s Office of Resilience. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will be in attendance.

Tickets are available here. Adult general admission starts at $60.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.