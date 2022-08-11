AgLanta Eats returns to Atlanta Botanical Garden Aug. 29

AgLanta Eats will return to the Atlanta Botanical Garden Aug. 29 following a two-year hiatus
AgLanta Eats will return to the Atlanta Botanical Garden Aug. 29 following a two-year hiatus(Atlanta Botanical Garden)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - AgLanta Eats will return to the Atlanta Botanical Garden Aug. 29 following a two-year hiatus. The festival will showcase the production of Atlanta’s urban agriculture scene, pairing urban farmers with Atlanta’s premier chefs to create a unique experience. The garden will be closed to the public Aug. 29 for the festival, which will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guests will sample options from dozens of chefs, view live demonstrations and enjoy live music from bands such as Bird City Revolutionaries and the Cam Christian Band.

AgLanta Eats is hosted by Groundwork Atlanta and the Mayor’s Office of Resilience. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will be in attendance.

Tickets are available here. Adult general admission starts at $60.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals...
Atlanta-based Finding Law Firm to represent former president Trump
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
Heavy police presence seen outside of high school in Lilburn on Thursday
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's...
Stacey Abrams calling for legalized sports betting, constitutional amendment for casinos
“It’s ridiculous. It’s unfair to everybody here in the city whose calling for help,” a Grady...
‘Long overdue for a change’: Grady EMS paramedic reveals why he supports unionizing