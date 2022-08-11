Atlanta-based Finding Law Firm to represent former president Trump

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Findling Law Firm, Jennifer Little and Dwight Thomas confirmed to CBS46 News they will represent former U.S. President Donald Trump in the special grand jury that’s investigating him.

Officials released a statement saying, “we are committed to fighting this misuse of the law and taxpayer resources. The team is confident that there have been no violations of Georgia law. The focus on President Trump may be newsworthy, but this investigation is wholly misdirected and politically driven.”

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham did not show up to his scheduled appearance at the Fulton County courthouse.

Graham was subpoenaed to testify to a special grand jury that’s investigating whether Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia in 2020.

Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement late Monday, asserted that agents had opened a safe at his home, and he described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.”

On Monday, the FBI executed a search of Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, which is also a private club, as part of the federal investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said. It marked a dramatic escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Trump, who faces an array of inquiries tied to his conduct in the waning days of his administration.

