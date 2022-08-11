Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting during birthday party at Airbnb

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police say a young man was gunned down at his own birthday party overnight.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened but say this party was taking place at an Airbnb property in the 1300 block of Lakewood Avenue in south Atlanta. They say several people were celebrating their birthdays together when gunfire suddenly erupted inside the party.

When officers arrived, they found a young male who had been shot. He was taken to Grady but later died from his injuries at the hospital.

No one else was hurt but police say they believe the gunman is a teenager and hope someone may have seen him during the party.

It’s important to note that back in June, Airbnb permanently banned house parties at its rental locations with more than 16 people because the company says several properties listed on the app were causing a nuisance to communities.

