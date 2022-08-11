Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting during birthday party at Airbnb

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police say a young man was gunned down at his own birthday party overnight.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened but say this party was taking place at an Airbnb property in the 1300 block of Lakewood Avenue in south Atlanta. They say several people were celebrating their birthdays together when gunfire suddenly erupted inside the party.

When officers arrived, they found a young male who had been shot. He was taken to Grady but later died from his injuries at the hospital.

No one else was hurt but police say they believe the gunman is a teenager and hope someone may have seen him during the party.

It’s important to note that back in June, Airbnb permanently banned house parties at its rental locations with more than 16 people because the company says several properties listed on the app were causing a nuisance to communities.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

FILE: A sign with the Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015....
Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations

Latest News

Brianna Marie Grier, 28, suffered fatal injuries when she fell from a moving patrol car...
Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy at funeral for Georgia woman
Tree brings down power lines on Valley View Road in Dunwoody
Tree brings down power lines, closes Valley View Road in Dunwoody
Atlanta police investigate deadly shooting during birthday party at Airbnb
Alex Murdaugh
Judge denies Murdaugh attorneys request for delay in Beach family lawsuit until after murder trial