19-year-old shot, killed during birthday party at short-term rental in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police say a young man was gunned down at his own birthday party overnight.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened but say this party was taking place at a short-term rental property in the 1300 block of Lakewood Avenue in south Atlanta. They say several people were celebrating their birthdays together when gunfire suddenly erupted inside the party.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old male who had been shot. He was taken to Grady where he later died from his injuries.

No one else was hurt but police say they believe the gunman is a teenager and they are questioning one person of interest.

Police say the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

CBS46 spoke to neighbors who said the gathering was small and relatively quiet prior to the shooting.

CBS46 dug deeper into the short-term rental on Lakewood Avenue and found the property is listed on many short-term rental websites.

It’s still unclear which short-term rental company may have secured the reservation, but Airbnb did confirm it was not booked through its website.

