Atlanta rapper T.I. honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement award

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award on Wednesday.

Georgia House Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra Bazemore and Dr. Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented T.I. with the awards.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, was acknowledged for his many philanthropic and community initiatives in and around Atlanta.

While T.I. once referred to himself as “Troubleman” with a reputation for getting in trouble with the law, now, he is being recognized for the “good trouble” as late congressman John Lewis used to say.

For more than 20 years, T.I. has served as a voice for the voiceless and became an inspiration to many others through his award-winning, multi-platinum career.

Growing up in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood, T.I. has always publicly talked about his rise from a drug dealer trying to make money to feed his family, to among the most influential and successful rappers, actors and entertainers in the industry.

In October 2018, T.I. opened his world-renowned Trap Music Museum located in Bankhead. The business is the first hip-hop museum ever opened in the United States and has more than 1,000 visitors per week, according to a business manager. The Trap Music Museum is also considered a community resource to many and has helped with community clean-up efforts.

He posted the awards on his Instagram.

T.I. has completed thousands of hours of community service, according to officials. He has also provided many community organizations a bigger platform to host events at his Trap Music Museum and supported organizations such as For The Love of Our Fathers, which supports people with Alzheimer’s disease. The organization was founded in 2012 by T.I.’s wife, Tiny Tameka Harris, who lost her father to Alzheimer’s in 2013.

T.I. has also led Christmas toy drives benefiting children in Atlanta and has invested in youth development.

T.I. is best known for his multiple chart-topping hit songs including 24′s, Rubber Band Man, Be Easy, You Don’t Know Me, What You Know, We Takin’ Over, Blurred Lines, About The Money, On Top of The World, Big Things Poppin, and many more.

