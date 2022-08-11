Atlanta records its 100th homicide in 2022, one week ahead of last year’s pace
City’s latest officially recorded murder happened Wednesday in SE Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The city of Atlanta has officially recorded its 100th homicide for the year, approximately a week ahead of last year’s pace.
The city’s most recent crime report ended the week of August 6. Since that report was issued, five homicides have been reported. Four people were killed in separate incidents on Sunday, with the latest officially recorded homicide on Wednesday when, according to the Atlanta police department, a woman was found dead on McWilliams Road in southeast Atlanta.
According to the city’s 2021 crime report, last year’s 100th homicide was not reported until the week of 8/15-8/21.
Atlanta homicide report for 2021 by Lindsey Basye on Scribd
In 2020, the 100th homicide was reported during the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, during the Covid pandemic.
CBS46 RECENT COVERAGE OF CRIME IN ATLANTA
- 19-year-old shot, killed during birthday party at short-term rental in Atlanta
- Police seek person of interest after man shot, killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood
- 3 dead, others injured after 4 shootings in less than 2-hour span in Atlanta
This story is developing.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.