Atlanta records its 100th homicide in 2022, one week ahead of last year’s pace

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The city of Atlanta has officially recorded its 100th homicide for the year, approximately a week ahead of last year’s pace.

The city’s most recent crime report ended the week of August 6. Since that report was issued, five homicides have been reported. Four people were killed in separate incidents on Sunday, with the latest officially recorded homicide on Wednesday when, according to the Atlanta police department, a woman was found dead on McWilliams Road in southeast Atlanta.

According to the city’s 2021 crime report, last year’s 100th homicide was not reported until the week of 8/15-8/21.

In 2020, the 100th homicide was reported during the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, during the Covid pandemic.

