BeREGGAE returns to Piedmont Park Aug. 12-14

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 9th annual BeREGGAE festival will return to Piedmont Park Aug 12-14. This year’s festival will be headlined by Jamaican dancehall artist Wayne Wonder and Atlanta legend CeeLo Green, among others.

Wayne Wonder is best known for his 2003 hit “No Letting Go,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. He began songwriting at 13 and has released nine albums over a more than 30-year career.

CeeLo Green has been a constant presence in American pop culture for 30 years as a solo artist and member of both Goodie Mob and Gnarls Barkley. The Atlanta native is most famous for his hit singles “Forget You” and “Crazy.”

The festival will also include a 5k run along the Atlanta Beltine, starting and ending at the Charles Allen Gate. The 5k will begin Saturday at 8 a.m.

Tickets are available here. A portion of VIP proceeds will go to the Reproductive Justice Resilience Project, Food For The Poor; I’m A Father First Foundation and the Piedmont Park Conservancy.

