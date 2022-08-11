Board approves early-voting sites on college campuses in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - College students who are registered to vote in Fulton County were growing concerned that a special perk was going away – their ability to participate in early voting on their Fulton County campuses.

On Thursday, the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections made a decision that eased those concerns. Board members approved a plan that allows for two days of early voting on the campuses of four Fulton County colleges for the 2022 General Election: Atlanta Metropolitan College, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, and Morehouse College. Early voting on a fifth campus, the Georgia State Alpharetta Center, was still pending.

Before the vote, some local college students addressed board members during the public comments portion of the meeting.

“My precinct is up in OC Elementary up in Johns Creek, and that’s anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour from my college campus, and I don’t have a car,” said a Georgia Tech student. “If I can’t vote on Election Day, I have to use a chunk of my paycheck, some of my time off, and Uber my way up there and back.”

“That particularly affects low-income students like myself who can’t necessarily get around, especially here in Atlanta where there’s low access to public transportation,” said Georgia State University student Mason Goodwin.

A Fulton County spokeswoman explained that early voting locations are never permanent – they’re subject to change – and that the board reaches out to colleges each election cycle to see if they’d like to participate.

Each campus will have just two days of early voting this fall. Students will get advance notification of the dates.

