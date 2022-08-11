Carrington Academy summer campers raise $2,200 for cancer foundation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Preschoolers at Carrington Academy’s summer camps raised more than $2,200 by selling lemonade! The money benefited Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a childhood cancer foundation dedicated to funding research and supporting patients and their families.

Campers sold the lemonade and other treats to each other, staff, teachers and their families to raise the money. The Carrington Academy preschools are in Alpharetta, Braselton, Cumming and Suwanee.

