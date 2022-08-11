City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission

Admission offer available Aug. 13-14
El Zoológico de Atlanta cerrará más temprano debido al calor.
El Zoológico de Atlanta cerrará más temprano debido al calor.(Cortesía Zoo Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.

Parking fees at the Cherokee Avenue and Grant Park Gateway facilities will also be waived for eligible parties. Alternative modes of transportation are still encouraged, as the Zoo expects high attendance. The 9 and 832 bus routes have various stops around the zoo’s perimeter.

